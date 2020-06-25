Main content

WHO warns of COVID-19 resurgence in Europe

Infection rate is increasing in several countries that relaxed lockdown measures.

Global health officials say the infection rate is already increasing in multiple countries that have relaxed their lockdowns. Also, one month after the killing of George Floyd, an unprecedented number of Black women are running for political office in the state where he died. And Pakistan grounds 150 airline pilots, saying they had fake licenses.

29 days left to listen

25 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends