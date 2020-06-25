Main content
WHO warns of COVID-19 resurgence in Europe
Infection rate is increasing in several countries that relaxed lockdown measures.
Global health officials say the infection rate is already increasing in multiple countries that have relaxed their lockdowns. Also, one month after the killing of George Floyd, an unprecedented number of Black women are running for political office in the state where he died. And Pakistan grounds 150 airline pilots, saying they had fake licenses.
