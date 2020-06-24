Main content

Russia stages WW2 victory parade in shadow of pandemic

Huge military parade in Moscow was postponed from 9th May due to coronavirus.

Huge military parade in Moscow was postponed from 9th May due to coronavirus. President Putin rescheduled celebrations ahead of key constitutional vote which could give him two more terms in power. Also, how pandemic forces women to seek backstreet abortions, and the much-hyped Segway 2-wheeler ceases production after 19 years.

