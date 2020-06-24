Main content

Rayshard Brooks' funeral takes place in Atlanta

His death sparked widespread protests.

The 27-year-old black man was fatally shot by police in the city. Also: a judge in Brazil has ordered President Jair Bolsonaro to wear a mask in public or face a daily fine, and Li Zhensheng - a Chinese photographer who documented the horror and violence of China's Cultural Revolution - has died in the United States

