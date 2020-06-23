Main content
US designates another four Chinese media outlets as 'foreign missions'
The two sides have carried out a series of retaliatory measures since February.
The Trump administration has placed new restrictions on more Chinese state-run media outlets that have operations in the US, in a sign of worsening tensions between the two countries. Also: Saudi Arabia bars international Hajj pilgrims, and the Hollywood director, Joel Schumacher, whose films included St Elmo's Fire and two Batman sequels, has died at the age of 80.
