Main content
Trump's bid to end Obama-era immigration policy ruled unlawful
The policy stops "Dreamers"- immigrants who entered illegally as children- being deported
The Supreme Court decision comes at the same time as Facebook saying it has removed adverts Mr Trump's re-election campaign that featured a symbol used in Nazi Germany. Also: China is reported to have released ten Indian soldiers, three days after a brutal border clash, and we speak to a Kenyan born musician in Minneapolis about living in the city where George Floyd was killed.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends