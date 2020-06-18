Main content

Trump's bid to end Obama-era immigration policy ruled unlawful

The policy stops "Dreamers"- immigrants who entered illegally as children- being deported

The Supreme Court decision comes at the same time as Facebook saying it has removed adverts Mr Trump's re-election campaign that featured a symbol used in Nazi Germany. Also: China is reported to have released ten Indian soldiers, three days after a brutal border clash, and we speak to a Kenyan born musician in Minneapolis about living in the city where George Floyd was killed.

