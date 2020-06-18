Main content

EU top court rules against Hungary's NGO law

The EU's highest court strikes down a Hungarian law restricting foreign funding of NGOs.

The EU's highest court strikes down a Hungarian law restricting foreign funding of NGOs. The European Court of Justice said the restrictions violated fundamental rights and the free movement of capital. Also, what is the true death toll of the coronavirus pandemic? and Dame Vera Lynn, who entertained British troops during the Second World War, has died aged 103.

29 days left to listen

28 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends