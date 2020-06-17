Main content
India-China clash: Narendra Modi says his country will respond if provoked
Indian PM addresses nation as 20 Indian soldiers reported killed in border-skirmish.
Indian PM addresses nation as 20 Indian soldiers reported killed in border-skirmish. China has not released casualty-figures for its own troops. Also, Facebook bans all foreign adverts ahead of US presidential election to prevent political interference, and English Premier League football is back - after 100 days of lockdown.
