India-China clash: Narendra Modi says his country will respond if provoked

Indian PM addresses nation as 20 Indian soldiers reported killed in border-skirmish.

Indian PM addresses nation as 20 Indian soldiers reported killed in border-skirmish. China has not released casualty-figures for its own troops. Also, Facebook bans all foreign adverts ahead of US presidential election to prevent political interference, and English Premier League football is back - after 100 days of lockdown.

