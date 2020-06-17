Main content

India - China border dispute claims lives

The skirmish took place in the Galwan Valley.

It is the first deadly skirmish in decades between the two regional powers. Also: UK scientists say dexamethasone - a widely available drug - dramatically lowered the mortality rates in patients with severe Covid-19 symptoms, and Royal Ascot gets underway without horse-racing fans because of coronavirus restrictions.

29 days left to listen

28 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends