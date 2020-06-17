Main content
India - China border dispute claims lives
The skirmish took place in the Galwan Valley.
It is the first deadly skirmish in decades between the two regional powers. Also: UK scientists say dexamethasone - a widely available drug - dramatically lowered the mortality rates in patients with severe Covid-19 symptoms, and Royal Ascot gets underway without horse-racing fans because of coronavirus restrictions.
