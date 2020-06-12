Main content
UK economy in record slump due to Coronavirus
British GDP fell by 20.4% in April - the largest fall since monthly records began in 1997.
British GDP fell by 20.4% in April - the largest fall since monthly records began in 1997. Contraction is three times greater than decline during all of 2008-9 economic downturn. Also, Myanmar army battles new Buddhist insurgency in Rakhine state, and how will Indian film industry be affected by release of first major Bollywood movie to go straight to small screen ?
