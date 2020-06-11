Main content
America's top military officer says sorry for Trump photo op
General Milley says he made a "mistake" by accompanying Trump during anti-racism protests.
General Milley says he made a "mistake" by accompanying Trump during anti-racism protests in Washington DC, and being photographed in combat uniform as part of Mr Trump's entourage raised perceptions of military involvement in domestic politics. Also: the happy and sometimes sad stories of babies born in Ukraine to surrogate mothers and destined to grow up abroad, and during the lockdown Queen Elizabeth uses video conferencing technology to congratulate young carers in Britain.
