The brother of the African-American man, whose death in police custody sparked global protests, has urged the US Congress to pass reforms on police brutality.

Philonise Floyd told a House hearing that his brother George should not become "another name on a list". Also: A British scientist says the UK could have halved its coronavirus deaths if it had brought in lockdown a week earlier, and a lost Banksy paying homage to the Paris terror attack has resurfaced in another country.