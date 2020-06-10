Main content
George Floyd death: 'Stop the pain', brother tells US Congress
The brother of the African-American man, whose death in police custody sparked global protests, has urged the US Congress to pass reforms on police brutality.
Philonise Floyd told a House hearing that his brother George should not become "another name on a list". Also: A British scientist says the UK could have halved its coronavirus deaths if it had brought in lockdown a week earlier, and a lost Banksy paying homage to the Paris terror attack has resurfaced in another country.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends