Sweden: Investigators name man they believe killed PM Olof Palme in 1986

Prosecutors say graphic designer Stig Engstrom shot dead former PM in Stockholm street.

Prosecutors say graphic designer Stig Engstrom shot dead former PM in Stockholm street. Engstrom killed himself in 2000, and investigation is now closed. Also, OECD warns of 'dire' outlook for virus-hit global economy, and film classic 'Gone With the Wind' is removed from HBO Max due to portrayal of African-Americans.

