Main content

Mourners gather in Houston for George Floyd funeral

A private funeral service will be held in Houston later on Tuesday.

The US presidential hopeful, Joe Biden, has said he thinks the death of George Floyd - the unarmed black man killed by police - will mark a turning point for the world. India's Supreme Court orders the Government to transport millions of migrant workers home.The hotline goes cold between North and South Korea.

29 days left to listen

28 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends