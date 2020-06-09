Main content
Mourners gather in Houston for George Floyd funeral
A private funeral service will be held in Houston later on Tuesday.
The US presidential hopeful, Joe Biden, has said he thinks the death of George Floyd - the unarmed black man killed by police - will mark a turning point for the world. India's Supreme Court orders the Government to transport millions of migrant workers home.The hotline goes cold between North and South Korea.
