California and Minnesota are to restrict police officers from using chokeholds following the death of George Floyd

George Floyd died while handcuffed in the custody of Minneapolis police.

There's growing anger at the levels of violence meted out in the policing of the demonstrations sparked by George Floyd's death. Also: a French minister claims the leader of Al- Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb has been killed in Mali, and the Vienna Philharmonic orchestra has given its first live performance since the coronavirus lockdown.

