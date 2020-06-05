Main content

Australia: Court bans Black Lives Matter march due to coronavirus

Court bans protest that was planned for Sydney, saying it poses Covid-19 health risk. But organisers say they're determined to go ahead with march. Also, scientists say 2020 had hottest May ever recorded, and the Samoan ruby team that left home 104 days ago and still hasn't returned,

29 days left to listen

29 minutes

