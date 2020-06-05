Main content
Australia: Court bans Black Lives Matter march due to coronavirus
Court bans protest that was planned for Sydney, saying it poses Covid-19 health risk. But organisers say they're determined to go ahead with march. Also, scientists say 2020 had hottest May ever recorded, and the Samoan ruby team that left home 104 days ago and still hasn't returned,
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends