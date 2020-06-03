Main content

George Floyd death: New charges for all four sacked officers

The charge against Derek Chauvin has been elevated to second-degree murder

The charge against Derek Chauvin has been elevated to second-degree murder, while three of his colleagues now face abetting charges. The family of Mr Floyd called the move a significant step on the road to justice. Also, scientists say identifying and stopping so-called 'superspreaders' will be key to tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

