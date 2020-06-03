Main content

Hong Kong: China accuses UK of ‘gross interference’

Beijing hits out after Britain criticises plans to impose new security law in Hong Kong

Beijing hits out after Britain criticises plans to impose new security law in Hong Kong. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman says the UK should give up what he called ‘its colonial state of mind.’ Also, further protests held across US but violence falls, and Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall near Mumbai.

