Protests erupt in the US for a sixth day over the death of a black man in police custody

There’ve been fresh demonstrations in dozens of American cities despite curfew orders.

Almost a week after George Floyd died as a police officer knelt on his neck, there’ve been fresh demonstrations in dozens of American cities. One sacked officer is due in court today charged with third degree murder. Also: Brazil records the world's fourth highest coronavirus death toll; and a privately built rocket delivers two American astronauts to the International Space Station.

