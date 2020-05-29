Main content
US: Protestors set fire to police station in Minneapolis
Station attacked on third night of protests over death of black man in police custody.
Station attacked on third night of protests over death of black man in police custody. President Trump described demonstrators as 'thugs' and called on National Guard to restore order. Also, Philippines reports rise in online child abuse during lockdown, and how two men in Australia broke into wrong house during 'fantasy role play'.
