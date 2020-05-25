Main content

WHO suspends testing of malaria drug for Covid-19 patients

Testing of hydroxychloroquine was put on hold due to safety concerns.

Testing of hydroxychloroquine was put on hold due to safety concerns. Some public figures including President Trump had suggested it could work against Covid-19. Also: the British Prime Minister' chief advisor has said he has no regrets about travelling several hundred kilometres during the coronavirus lockdown, and security forces in Indian-administered Kashmir say they have a pigeon in custody on suspicion of spying for Pakistan.

