Main content
Israel’s Prime Minister stands trial over corruption charges
Israel's longest serving Prime Minister has become the first holder of that office to stand trial in a criminal case while still in power. He denied all charges.
Israel's longest serving Prime Minister has become the first holder of that office to stand trial in a criminal case while still in power. Also: Protests return to Hong Kong as China plans to ban what it calls "treason, secession, sedition and subversion”, and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defends his senior aide after claims he broke lockdown rules.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends