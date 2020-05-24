Israel's longest serving Prime Minister has become the first holder of that office to stand trial in a criminal case while still in power. He denied all charges.

Israel's longest serving Prime Minister has become the first holder of that office to stand trial in a criminal case while still in power. Also: Protests return to Hong Kong as China plans to ban what it calls "treason, secession, sedition and subversion”, and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defends his senior aide after claims he broke lockdown rules.