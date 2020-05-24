Main content

Israel’s Prime Minister stands trial over corruption charges

Israel's longest serving Prime Minister has become the first holder of that office to stand trial in a criminal case while still in power. He denied all charges.

Israel's longest serving Prime Minister has become the first holder of that office to stand trial in a criminal case while still in power. Also: Protests return to Hong Kong as China plans to ban what it calls "treason, secession, sedition and subversion”, and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defends his senior aide after claims he broke lockdown rules.

29 days left to listen

27 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends