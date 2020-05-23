Main content
Afghan Taliban announce Eid ceasefire
Three-day truce with government forces timed to coincide with Muslim festival.
Three-day truce with government forces timed to coincide with Muslim festival marking the end of Ramadan. The move has been welcomed by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Also: Myanmar tries to convince the world it's turned its back on what's been dubbed a textbook case of ethnic cleansing; and the end of the road for the octogenarian reptile known as ‘Hitler’s alligator’.
