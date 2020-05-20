Main content
Cyclone Amphan makes landfall in India and Bangladesh
Millions of people have been evacuated before arrival of super-cyclone.
Millions of people have been evacuated before arrival of super-cyclone. Storm is forecast to cause huge waves, ferocious winds and torrential rains. Also, Taiwan's re-elected president demands that China learn to coexist with the island, and will the French have to give up their traditional greeting kiss ?
