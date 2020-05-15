Main content

Hong Kong: police watchdog clears officers over crackdown

Official report largely exonerates police over handling of pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Official report largely exonerates police over handling of pro-democracy protests in 2019. The report's welcomed by the territory's leader Carrie Lam, but opposition groups dismiss it as a whitewash, Also, a warning that Covid-19 could kill nearly 200,000 across Africa, and does the pandemic mean that spontaneous socialising is a thing of the past ?

