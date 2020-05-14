Main content
US accuses China of hacking coronavirus research
The pandemic has increased tensions between the two countries
The FBI said it had seen hacking attempts on groups researching vaccines, treatments and testing. Also: the Chilean government is to impose a total lockdown across the capital, Santiago on Friday, following a spike in the number of coronavirus infections, and two giant pandas from a zoo in Canada are being sent home to China early because of a shortage of bamboo.
