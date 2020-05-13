Main content
Fauci warns of 'needless suffering and death'
He said the real US death toll is probably higher than the official figure.
The top infectious diseases doctor in the United States has warned senators the virus will spread if the country opens up too soon. Also: the British government is extending its coronavirus job retention scheme until October, but businesses will be asked to pick up some of the costs, and a New York law firm acting for many celebrities says hackers have stolen vast amounts of documents and are demanding ransom.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends