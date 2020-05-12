Main content

Gunmen storm Afghanistan maternity hospital

Newborn babies are among the dead in the attack on Kabul maternity hospital.

Two babies among those killed in an attack on a hospital in the Afghan capital. Also: The Chinese city of Wuhan is drawing up plans to test its entire population of 11 million people for Covid-19, and celebrating the cancelled Eurovision Song Contest on the day the semi-finals should have been performed.

