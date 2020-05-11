Main content
Russia to ease its coronavirus lockdown despite a record number of new infections
President Vladimir Putin's decision comes after Russia registered a record number of daily cases on Monday. Also: The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defends his plan to relax restrictions in England, and White House staff told to wear masks at work after high-profile infections.
