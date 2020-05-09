Main content

Obama describes Trump's handling of pandemic as 'chaotic'

In a leaked web call Obama said Trump had only been thinking about what was in it for him. Also: one of the kings of rock and roll - Little Richard - is dead, and British-based airlines are told that a 14-day quarantine period is likely to be imposed for almost everybody arriving in the UK.

