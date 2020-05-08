Main content

VE Day: Europe marks 75th anniversary amid coronavirus lockdown

Nations across Europe hold low-key ceremonies on anniversary of Nazi Germany's surrender. Celebrations are small-scale due to lockdown measures. Also, WHO warns it could take at least a year to determine exact origins of Covid-19, and Germany bans use of 'gay conversion therapy' on children.

