Charges dropped against former Trump adviser
Michael Flynn had admitted lying to the FBI shortly before President Trump took office.
Michael Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI shortly before Donald Trump took office. Now the Justice Department is dropping the charges against Mr Trump’s former national security adviser. Also: Paris faces continuing curbs as France plans to relax its coronavirus restrictions from Monday; and marking seventy-five years after the end of the Second World War in Europe.
