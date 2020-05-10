Main content

Special: Postcards from Isolation

In this special edition of the Global News Podcast, we share your experiences of isolation and quarantine during the pandemic. From inspiring tales, to mental health tips.

In this special edition of the Global News Podcast, we share your experiences of isolation and quarantine during the pandemic. Whether its music, nature, craft or doing good deeds, there’s lots of inspiring tales and tips from across the globe. And we’ll pick some of the most intriguing contributors to have a longer chat with, as Jackie Leonard learns more about life in lockdown.

