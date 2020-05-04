More than $8 billion has been pledged to develop a vaccine and fund research into the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the money would help kickstart global co-operation. Also: scientists have discovered a microbe that completely protects mosquitoes from being infected with malaria, and the US has said it wants to borrow a record $3 trillion in the second quarter, to cope with the economic fallout from COVID-19.

