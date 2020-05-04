Main content

World leaders pledge billions for vaccine development

More than $8 billion has been pledged to develop a vaccine and treatments for COVID-19.

More than $8 billion has been pledged to develop a vaccine and fund research into the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the money would help kickstart global co-operation. Also: scientists have discovered a microbe that completely protects mosquitoes from being infected with malaria, and the US has said it wants to borrow a record $3 trillion in the second quarter, to cope with the economic fallout from COVID-19.

29 days left to listen

27 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends