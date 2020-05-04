Main content
Italy begins to relax its lockdown
Italy has started easing some of the restrictions it introduced to curb the coronavirus.
Italy has started easing some of the restrictions it introduced to curb the coronavirus. The number of deaths there is at its lowest since the lockdown began 2 months ago. Also, virtual conference attempts to raise $7.5 billion to combat the virus, and young people in the US use music to express their feelings about the lockdown.
