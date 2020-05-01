Main content
UN's chief: Lack of global co-ordination enabled virus to spread
UN Secretary-General says he's 'shocked but not surprised' by global response to pandemic. Antonio Guterres also hit out at criticism of the World Health Organisation. Also, Sudan criminalises female genital mutilation, and Tony Allen - the 'world's greatest drummer' - dies aged 79.
