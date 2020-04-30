Main content
Trump says he’s seen evidence that coronavirus came from Chinese lab
China has rejected the theory and criticised the US response to Covid-19.
President Trump says he's seen evidence linking the coronavirus to a laboratory in Wuhan in China. Also: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has gone to hospital after he was diagnosed with coronavirus, and Britain celebrates the 100th birthday of the Second World War veteran and master fundraiser Captain Tom.
