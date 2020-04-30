Main content

Steep rise in daily Covid-19 infections in Russia.

Coronavirus cases in Russia pass the one-hundred-thousand mark with a thousand deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has now passed the one-hundred-thousand mark and a-thousand people have died, France suffers its worst economic downturn in decades, due to the pandemic and the global lockdown is affecting how we sleep, with people reporting unusually vivid and strange dreams.

