Hope grows for coronavirus drug breakthrough

The US's top infectious diseases expert hails tests of a Covid-19 antiviral drug.

The United States' top infectious diseases expert says the trial of an antiviral drug to treat Covid-19 has produced promising results. Dr Anthony Fauci said tests suggested the drug remdesivir could cut patient recovery times. Also: the world of film mourns the Indian actor, Irrfan Khan; and hugs are back – at least for Swiss grandparents.

