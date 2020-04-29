Main content
Hope grows for coronavirus drug breakthrough
The US's top infectious diseases expert hails tests of a Covid-19 antiviral drug.
The United States' top infectious diseases expert says the trial of an antiviral drug to treat Covid-19 has produced promising results. Dr Anthony Fauci said tests suggested the drug remdesivir could cut patient recovery times. Also: the world of film mourns the Indian actor, Irrfan Khan; and hugs are back – at least for Swiss grandparents.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends