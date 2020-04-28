Main content
The WHO says its coronavirus warnings were ignored
UN agency tells the US and other countries they didn't listen in January
The World Health Organization insists that it gave the United States and the rest of the world the right advice on dealing with Covid-19 following stinging criticism from President Trump. Also: the rabbi in New York helping families who can't be at the graveside for Jewish burials, and the Dutch teenagers and their teachers who sailed across the Atlantic to get home during the pandemic.
