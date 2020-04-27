Main content
British PM Boris Johnson is back at work after recovering from Covid-19
Mr Johnson says he will not endanger lives by relaxing coronavirus lockdown measures in UK too soon. Also: schools are reopening in some of China's biggest cities, after a lengthy closure during the pandemic, and we hear from the Gruffalo illustrator helping children understand the coronavirus.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends