Worldwide Covid-19 death toll climbs to 200,000
The worst hit countries so far have been the United States, Italy, Spain, France and Britain. Also: the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to return to work on Monday after recovering from the virus, and Colombian police capture a top drug-trafficking suspect after he held a lavish party in breach of the lockdown.
