Main content

Worldwide Covid-19 death toll climbs to 200,000

The worst hit countries so far have been the United States, Italy, Spain, France and Britain.

The worst hit countries so far have been the United States, Italy, Spain, France and Britain. Also: the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to return to work on Monday after recovering from the virus, and Colombian police capture a top drug-trafficking suspect after he held a lavish party in breach of the lockdown.

29 days left to listen

29 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends