US coronavirus deaths surge past 50k

The grim news comes as parts of the US reopen after weeks of lockdown.

The grim news comes as parts of the US reopen after weeks of lockdown. Also: the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro defends his actions, after the explosive resignation of his justice minister; and after raising millions of dollars for charity, 99 year old 'Captain Tom' becomes the oldest person to have a number one single in the UK music charts.

