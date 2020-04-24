Main content
US coronavirus deaths surge past 50k
The grim news comes as parts of the US reopen after weeks of lockdown. Also: the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro defends his actions, after the explosive resignation of his justice minister; and after raising millions of dollars for charity, 99 year old 'Captain Tom' becomes the oldest person to have a number one single in the UK music charts.
Global News Podcast
