Syria civil war: Germany holds unprecedented state torture trial
It's the first case worldwide examining the use of torture under Syria's regime
Two suspects are on trial in the first case worldwide examining the use of torture under Syria's regime. Also: the latest on the coronavirus pandemic as the US warns it might never resume its funding of the WHO, and children in Spain get an apology from the government after being confined to their homes for weeks during lockdown.
