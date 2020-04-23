Main content
China denies a cover up over Coronavirus
The Chinese ambassador to London said blaming and scapegoating were futile. Also: there are concerns Japan's healthcare system could become overwhelmed after a worrying rise in Covid-19 cases, and the Zoom video conferencing app enhances security after so called "Zoom bombing" incidents, where uninvited guests crash meetings.
