Trump says he will suspend immigration for sixty days

Farm labourers and hi-tech employees on special visas will not be affected.

President Trump has said he will temporarily halt immigration into the United States for foreign nationals seeking permanent residency, a move that he said would protect American jobs during the coronavirus crisis. Also: oil price falls to 18-year low as turmoil persists, and Oktoberfest in Germany cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak.

