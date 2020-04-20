Main content

India eases virus restrictions

India is allowing millions of people to return to work such as farmers and construction workers, but most people will remain at home in the world’s biggest coronavirus lockdown.

India is allowing millions of people to return to work such as farmers and construction workers, but most people will remain at home in the world’s biggest coronavirus lockdown. Also: an investigation into the alleged exploitation of migrant workers in Spain and how nature and wildlife are pushing back.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends