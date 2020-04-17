Main content
Coronavirus: President Trump ‘incites’ protests against lockdowns
In a series of tweets, the US president appears to urge people to 'liberate' themselves.
The tweets followed mainly right-wing protests in several states calling on governors to relax stay-at-home orders so they can resume normal activities. Also: The World Health Organisation has cast doubt on the usefulness of antibody tests for COVID-19, and an expert gives tips on how to be happy during this pandemic.
