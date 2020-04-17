Main content

Coronavirus: President Trump ‘incites’ protests against lockdowns

In a series of tweets, the US president appears to urge people to 'liberate' themselves.

The tweets followed mainly right-wing protests in several states calling on governors to relax stay-at-home orders so they can resume normal activities. Also: The World Health Organisation has cast doubt on the usefulness of antibody tests for COVID-19, and an expert gives tips on how to be happy during this pandemic.

29 days left to listen

28 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

The World This Week Podcast

Listen or download it for free

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends