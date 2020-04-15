Main content

Trump faces international anger over ‘dangerous’ decision to freeze global health funding

The US is by far the World Health Organisation's biggest contributor. Also: Nurseries and primary schools have reopened across Denmark, with young children being kept further apart than usual, and the Canadian who is the worldwide self-isolation champion sailing the world alone during the pandemic.

