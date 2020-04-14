Main content
India: doctors say Covid-19 death toll much worse than reported
Lockdown is extended as doctors say far more people have died than figures say; also President Trump hits out at media as he is accused of not having done enough to stop the spread of the disease, and the extraordinary story of the reluctant French aviator who ended up having the flight of his life.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends