Spain eases some lockdown restrictions

Some factories have resumed work to end 'economic hibernation'.

Some factories have resumed work to end 'economic hibernation'; also China steps up controls around its north-eastern border with Russia which has emerged as its new frontline for coronavirus infections, and the bad luck that began even before the Apollo 13 spacecraft blasted off the launch pad in April 1970.

